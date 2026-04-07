Rain washes out KKR vs PBKS clash 

Kolkata, Apr.7:

A highly anticipated Indian Premier League encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was abandoned due to persistent rain, leaving fans disappointed at Eden Gardens.

The match saw early action before weather interruptions took over, eventually forcing officials to call it off. With conditions not improving, both teams had to settle without a result, sharing points.

The washout comes as a setback for both sides, especially in a tightly contested league stage where every point is crucial for playoff qualification. Kolkata, playing at home, would have hoped to capitalize on familiar conditions, while Punjab aimed to continue building momentum.

Rain interruptions have been a recurring challenge this season, affecting match outcomes and team strategies. The abandoned fixture now adds pressure on upcoming games, as teams look to secure vital wins in the race to the playoffs.

Fans, who turned up in large numbers, were left frustrated as the weather played spoilsport, denying them a full contest between two competitive sides.