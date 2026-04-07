Disappointed with CSK’s performance: Ashwin

Chennai, Apr 7:

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin has revealed that he could have played the IPL a bit longer had it not been for a “mentally disturbing” and “painful” phase that he went through during his time with the Chennai Super Kings.

On his youtube show ‘Ash Ki Baat’, the veteran, who retired from international cricket in 2024 before ending his IPL run last year, said he decided to call it quits to save the franchise the dilemma of deciding his fate.

“…I recently spent a disappointing season with CSK, it was a disappointing season for me personally. Honestly, in my mind, I could have played more, but I quit because emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth to play while managing everything else,” Ashwin said.