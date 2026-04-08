Ashwin reveals why he quit IPL

Bengaluru, Apr 8:

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin has revealed that he could have played the IPL a bit longer had it not been for a “mentally disturbing” and “painful” phase that he went through during his time with the Chennai Super Kings.

On his youtube show ‘Ash Ki Baat’, the veteran, who retired from international cricket in 2024 before ending his IPL run last year, said he decided to call it quits to save the franchise the dilemma of deciding his fate.

“…I recently spent a disappointing season with CSK, it was a disappointing season for me personally. Honestly, in my mind, I could have played more, but I quit because emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth to play while managing everything else,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin, before announcing his IPL retirement, had sought clarity from CSK about his role after being used sparingly during the 2025 season. He appeared in only nine of CSK’s 14 matches in what was to be his homecoming after starting his IPL journey with the same team.

The franchise, that was in the bottom heap last season, is continuing to struggle and has already logged three back-to-back losses under Ruturaj Gaikwad.“I don’t want to go there, it’s mentally disturbing. It was very painful for me. I don’t want to go there. I discussed a little, then I said, I started in Chennai, I am finishing in my hometown, it’s fine.

“I decided to retire as it saved them the trouble of having to decide whether to retain me or release me. They also saved Rs 10 crore purse with me going,” he said.