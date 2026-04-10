Prabhsimran Singh backs impact  sub rule

New Delhi, Apr 10:

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh has come out in strong support of the Impact Sub rule used in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying it offers valuable opportunities for young players to showcase their talent.

The 25‑year‑old batter, who has emerged as one of PBKS’s key performers, described the Impact Sub rule as a “game‑changer” for emerging cricketers, helping them earn more playing time in a fast‑paced T20 tournament. Prabhsimran said that while some critics argue the rule can favour batters and reduce the role of traditional all‑rounders, he believes it gives promising youngsters a better chance to make an impact at the highest level.

In addition, Prabhsimran revealed that former captain MS Dhoni is his wicketkeeping inspiration, underlining the influence the legendary cricketer has had on his approach behind the stumps. He noted that he studies Dhoni’s techniques to improve his own keeping, even as he develops his own style as a top‑order batter.

Prabhsimran’s endorsement of the Impact Sub rule reflects how several younger players view the tactical change as beneficial for career growth in competitive leagues like the IPL.