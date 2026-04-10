Brevis to play CSK’s next match?

Chennai, Apr 10:

MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis remain centre of attention for Chennai Super Kings as the team prepares for its next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has provided a fitness update on both players ahead of the upcoming fixture. Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf injury and has no confirmed return date yet, meaning he will continue to be absent from the playing XI for now. .

Meanwhile, South African batter Dewald Brevis — who missed the opening three games due to a side strain — is expected to be available for CSK’s next match if his recovery progresses well in the coming days.

Dhoni’s prolonged absence has been felt by the five‑time champions, with CSK losing their first three matches of the season. Despite this, the legendary former captain remains heavily involved with the team behind the scenes, providing leadership and tactical input even while sidelined.