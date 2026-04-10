Mukul Choudhary powers LSG to win over KKR

Kolkata, Apr 10:

In a nail-biting encounter, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off a stunning victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with just three wickets in hand and 54 runs needed off 24 balls.

Mukul Choudhary emerged as the hero, scoring a blistering 54 not out off 27 balls, including seven towering sixes, to guide LSG home on the last delivery of the match.

KKR’s Vaibhav Arora had the tough task of defending 13 runs in the final over. While he executed wide yorkers effectively, Mukul’s fearless hitting and clever strike rotation proved unstoppable.

LSG’s strategy was simple yet effective: take big swings and ensure Mukul faced the final deliveries, which ultimately paid off spectacularly.

The win marks LSG’s second consecutive victory, while KKR remain winless, suffering their third defeat in four games, with one match having been washed out.

This thrilling finish reinforces LSG’s growing momentum in the tournament and highlights Mukul Choudhary as a rising star capable of match-winning performances.