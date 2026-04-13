Pathirana granted NOC from SLC to join KKR

Colombo, Apr 13:

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have received a big boost ahead of their clash against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, as pacer Matheesha Pathirana has reportedly cleared the fitness test and been granted the no-objection certificate from the Sri Lankan board to travel to India and link up with his team, KKR.

Pathirana was purchased by KKR for a whopping 18 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction. However, his participation had been uncertain after a left-leg injury during the T20 World Cup, where he bowled only four deliveries against Australia before leaving the field.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Lankan pacer has recovered sufficiently from his injury to travel to India. He is likely to join KKR there on April 17, the day of their next game against Gujarat Titans. However, Pathirana will miss the match against his former team CSK (April 14) and Gujarat Titans (April 17). The report said Pathirana will only be available for selection from the subsequent game, on April 19 at home against Rajasthan Royals.

Pathirana boasts a strong record in IPL. He earlier played for CSK, taking 47 wickets in 32 matches and contributing to their 2023 title win. His experience in bowling at death could help a KKR bowling unit that has lacked consistency, especially with injuries to the main pacers.

KKR have had a tough start to their campaign this season.

They went down by six wickets to the Mumbai Indians and suffered a crushing 65-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Their third match against the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. They suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.