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TAMIL NADU

T.T.V. Dhinakaran Casts Vote at Damodharapuram School Booth in Chennai

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Chennai, Apr 23:

AMMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran cast his vote at a polling booth set up at Damodharapuram Middle School in Chennai on Thursday, as polling continued across Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran arrived at the booth and exercised his franchise amid security arrangements, with voters turning out steadily in the area.

Polling is progressing smoothly across the State, with several leaders and public figures casting their votes since early morning, as authorities maintain strict vigil to ensure a peaceful election.

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