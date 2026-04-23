Disclosing Vote Choice is a Punishable Offence, Warns Election Commission

Chennai, Apr 23: The Election Commission of India on Thursday cautioned voters that revealing whom they voted for in public is a punishable offence, as polling is underway across Tamil Nadu.

Officials stressed that maintaining the secrecy of the ballot is a fundamental principle of the electoral process. Voters have been strictly advised not to disclose their choice, either verbally or through social media posts, photographs, or any other public platform.

The Commission reiterated that any violation of this rule could attract legal action, as it undermines the integrity of free and fair elections.

With polling progressing across the State under tight security, authorities have urged citizens to exercise their franchise responsibly while adhering to election guidelines.