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Thursday, April 23, 2026
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TAMIL NADU

Anbumani Ramadoss Casts Vote with Family in T. Nagar

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Chennai, Apr 23:

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss cast his vote along with his family at a polling booth in T. Nagar constituency on Thursday, as polling continued across Tamil Nadu.

The leader was seen arriving at the booth with family members and exercising his franchise amid tight security and steady voter turnout in the area.

Polling is progressing smoothly across the State, with several political leaders and public figures participating early in the day. Officials have expressed confidence in conducting a peaceful and fair election.

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