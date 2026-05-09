E-paper 09 May 2026

In a significant political clarification that reshapes Tamil Nadu’s post-election narrative, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has stated that although the party is extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation, it continues to remain part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance. He further clarified that the decision was taken after consultations with DMK president M. K. Stalin.