Thirumavalavan Explains Decision to Extend Support to TVK

Chennai,May 9:

In a significant political clarification that reshapes Tamil Nadu’s post-election narrative, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has stated that although the party is extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation, it continues to remain part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance. He further clarified that the decision was taken after consultations with DMK president M. K. Stalin.

The statement comes amid heightened political activity following a fractured mandate in the state Assembly, where no single party has secured a clear majority.

Strategic support amid hung Assembly

The election results have created a complex political scenario, with TVK emerging as a major contender after securing 108 seats. With additional backing from the Congress, Left parties, and now VCK, the emerging support base is reported to have reached 116–118 seats, placing TVK in a strong position to stake claim to form the government.

Decision after consultations

Thirumavalavan’s clarification highlights that the decision to extend support to TVK was not a break from existing alliances but a situational political arrangement aimed at ensuring stability.

He emphasized that the move was taken only after detailed consultations within the DMK-led alliance framework and in discussion with Chief Minister and DMK leader M. K. Stalin, reinforcing that the ideological and organisational ties with the Secular Progressive Alliance remain intact.

The VCK leadership has underscored that the primary objective behind the decision is to facilitate the formation of a stable government in the state, avoiding prolonged uncertainty or the possibility of fresh elections.

At the same time, the party has made it clear that its long-term political alignment remains with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, signalling that the current support arrangement is situational rather than a permanent shift in alliances.

The development adds a new layer of complexity to Tamil Nadu’s evolving post-poll landscape, where fluid alliances and strategic understandings are shaping the path to government formation.

With TVK’s numbers strengthened and the Governor expected to take up the issue of government formation soon, the focus now shifts to formal constitutional steps, including the invitation to form the government.