Vijay Set to Be Sworn in as Chief Minister Tomorrow as TVK Secures Majority with 120 MLAs

Chennai, May 9:

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister tomorrow at 3 pm at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, marking a major political milestone after his party-led alliance secured a clear majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) combine has successfully crossed the majority mark in the 234-member House, consolidating 120 MLAs in total. The numbers include TVK’s 107 seats (after excluding Vijay’s second constituency adjustment), along with support from alliance partners.

The alliance breakdown stands as Congress with 5 MLAs, CPI with 2, CPM with 2, VCK with 2, and IUML with 2 MLAs. The combined strength has pushed the bloc comfortably above the required 118-seat majority, enabling Vijay to formally stake claim to form the government.

Following the consolidation of support, Vijay has reportedly submitted the list of supporting MLAs to the Governor, completing the formal process of government formation. The development comes amid swift political negotiations that brought multiple alliance partners on board within a short span of time.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a high-profile event, with senior leaders and party functionaries attending. TVK insiders confirm that key leaders including Aadhav Arjuna, Bussy Anand, Venkatraman, and Nirmal Kumar are likely to be inducted into the cabinet as ministers in the new government.

With preparations in full swing at the venue, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened ahead of the ceremony, which is expected to draw large crowds of supporters and party workers.

The formation of the new government marks a decisive shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with the TVK-led alliance emerging as the dominant force after a closely watched electoral battle.