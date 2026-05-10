Vijay Leaves Neelankarai Residence for Swearing-In as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chennai, May 10:

C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday left his Neelankarai residence for the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where he is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The development follows a brief order by Governor R. N. Arlekar, who appointed Vijay as Chief Minister after meeting him and representatives of supporting parties. The backing ensured that the TVK crossed the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 am.

Top national leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are expected to attend the ceremony.