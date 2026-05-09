VCK extends unconditional support to TVK

Chennai, May 9:

In a key development in Tamil Nadu’s post-election political landscape, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has extended unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), significantly strengthening actor-politician Vijay’s bid to form the government.

After nearly 72 hours of deliberations, the VCK leadership, headed by party president Thol Thirumavalavan, formally handed over a letter of support to senior TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna. The move has now placed TVK in a comfortable majority position in the Assembly arithmetic.

With the addition of VCK’s two seats, TVK’s alliance strength has risen to 118 members, crossing the majority mark with ease. The current composition of the alliance is as follows: TVK holds 108 seats, Congress contributes 5 seats, Communist parties hold 2 seats each, and VCK adds another 2 seats to the coalition.

The consolidation of support is being viewed as a decisive moment in the government formation process, with TVK emerging as the single largest and most viable governing bloc.

Following this development, TVK leader Vijay has reportedly sought an appointment with the Governor. This would mark his fourth visit to the Raj Bhavan, underscoring the ongoing discussions around government formation and formal invitation procedures.

Political observers note that the latest alignment has dramatically altered the post-poll scenario, placing TVK in a dominant position while reducing uncertainty over the formation of the next government.

With numbers firmly in its favour, the TVK-led alliance is now expected to intensify efforts toward formalizing its claim to power, including discussions on cabinet formation and administrative transition, should the Governor extend an invitation.