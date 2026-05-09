TTV questions authenticity of Kamaraj’s Support Letter to TVK 

Chennai, May 9:

AIADMK-AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran has raised fresh questions over the authenticity of a document purportedly showing support from AMMK MLA S. Kamaraj to TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), intensifying the political controversy surrounding the issue.

On Saturday, Dhinakaran questioned why only a photocopy of the alleged support letter has been circulated in the public domain, while the original document has not been produced. He further asked where the original copy of the letter is currently held and why it has not been made available for verification.

He also raised concerns over a video that reportedly shows MLA S. Kamaraj signing the document, asking where the footage was recorded and under what circumstances it was filmed.

According to him, the lack of clarity surrounding both the document and the video raises serious doubts about their authenticity.

Dhinakaran reiterated his allegation that the letter claiming Kamaraj’s support for TVK is fabricated and insisted that the matter should be investigated to establish the truth.

Background to the controversy.

The issue stems from recent claims that AMMK MLA S. Kamaraj had extended support to TVK, a development that has sparked political debate within Tamil Nadu’s already fluid Opposition landscape.

The claim gained traction after a copy of a purported support letter began circulating along with a video said to feature the MLA.