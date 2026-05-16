Hombale Films Goes Global with ‘PEDDI’, Marks First Overseas Distribution Move

In a major strategic expansion, Hombale Films has officially announced its entry into the overseas distribution space, with PEDDI becoming the banner’s first-ever international distribution venture. The film stars Ram Charan, one of Indian cinema’s biggest pan-India stars, adding significant weight to the project’s global ambitions.

Having redefined scale and storytelling with blockbusters like KGF, Kantara, and Salaar, Hombale Films has built a formidable reputation for delivering cinematic spectacles that resonate across languages and regions. With PEDDI, the production house is now taking a decisive step toward strengthening its global footprint by directly handling international distribution.

The move is seen as a strategic evolution for Hombale Films, which has already cultivated a strong overseas audience through its previous releases. By acquiring the overseas distribution rights for PEDDI, the banner is positioning itself to maximize the film’s reach across key international markets, further amplifying its worldwide presence.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has already generated considerable buzz for its raw, action-packed narrative, striking visuals, and Ram Charan’s intense transformation. Adding to the film’s scale and appeal is music composed by A. R. Rahman, whose global recognition brings additional prestige to the project.

The collaboration between Hombale Films and PEDDI has significantly heightened expectations among trade circles and fans alike, with industry watchers anticipating a massive overseas rollout. As Indian cinema continues to expand its global reach, this move signals a growing trend of production houses taking control of international distribution to better capitalize on worldwide demand.

PEDDI is slated for a grand theatrical release across global markets on June 4, marking what could be a defining moment in Hombale Films’ journey from a powerhouse production studio to a global distribution player.