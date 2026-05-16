‘Brothers and Sisters’: JioHotstar Bets Big on Family Drama with a Twist

JioHotstar is set to expand its slate of long-format originals with Brothers and Sisters, a family drama premiering on May 27, with fresh episodes scheduled to drop every Wednesday. Riding on the success of shows like Uppu Puli Kaaram, Heartbeat, and Resort, the platform is doubling down on emotionally rich, character-driven storytelling that resonates with everyday audiences.

At the heart of the series lies the Ponmalar family, led by Shanmuga Sundaram (Bose Venkat), a disciplined textile businessman and traditional patriarch. His household includes his gentle and trusting wife Ponmalar (Gayathri Shastry) and their four children — Nikhila, a lawyer; Luthuf, an IT professional; Kishore, a DJ; and Shravnitha, an aspiring cricketer. The early promos paint a lively picture of sibling banter, generational clashes, and the warmth of a tightly knit family.

However, beneath the surface of humour and chaos lies a simmering conflict. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Shanmuga Sundaram’s secret affair — and the possibility of a second family — comes to light. What follows is a united stand by the siblings, who vow to confront the truth and prevent their family from unraveling. This central tension promises to anchor the show’s emotional depth while keeping viewers hooked week after week.

The promotional campaign, including a special Mother’s Day video, has already struck a chord online, going viral across social media and building anticipation among viewers. The mix of relatability, drama, and intrigue appears to have widened the show’s appeal beyond regular followers of JioHotstar’s long-format content, drawing in a broader family audience.

Directed by Chidambaram Manivannan, known for helming successful series like Uppu Puli Kaaram and Police Police, the show features a strong ensemble cast including Raj Ayyappa, Nikhila Shankar, Luthuf, Kishore, Shravnitha, and Promothini. With its blend of humour, emotion, and layered family dynamics, Brothers and Sisters positions itself as a compelling weekly watch that reflects both the bonds and fractures within modern households.