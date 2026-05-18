Fahadh Faasil–Prem Kumar film launched with grand pooja

A new Tamil film produced by Vels Film International and directed by C. Prem Kumar was launched with a grand pooja ceremony, creating strong buzz in the industry. The project marks an exciting collaboration with acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The film comes after the success of Prem Kumar’s emotionally resonant works such as 96 and Meiyazhagan, which earned him a dedicated fan base for his subtle storytelling and deeply human narratives. With Fahadh Faasil—known for his unconventional role choices and powerful performances—on board, expectations are already high for this new venture.

Produced by Ishari K. Ganesh, the film marks the 32nd production of Vels Film International, a banner known for backing both content-driven and commercially successful films. Over the years, the production house has collaborated with leading stars and filmmakers, carving a niche in Tamil cinema with diverse storytelling.

Adding to the excitement, music for the film will be composed by Govind Vasantha, who previously worked with Prem Kumar and delivered memorable soundtracks. His reunion with the director is expected to enhance the film’s emotional depth and musical appeal.