Against formation of exclusive groupings, China on Quad meet

Beijing, May 27:

China on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to the Quad, saying it was opposed to the formation of exclusive groupings and engaging in bloc confrontation.

“China has stated its position on Quad on multiple occasions,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here when asked to comment on the grouping’s new measures to boost maritime surveillance in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, and not target any third party. We oppose forming exclusive groupings or engaging in bloc confrontation,” she said.

The Quad comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

At a meeting of its foreign ministers in Delhi on Tuesday, the Quad unveiled new measures to boost maritime surveillance and port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China’s growing military posturing in the region.

The Quad grouping also expanded cooperation in critical minerals and energy.