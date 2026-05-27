North Korea launches ballistic missile

Seoul, May 27:

North Korea launched a close-range ballistic missile and other weapons toward the sea on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, days after the leaders of Russia and China voiced their opposition to Western pressures on North Korea.

The missile fired from Jongju, a city near the North’s west coast, flew about 80 kilometres, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. North Korea launched other kinds of projectiles, it said.

South Korean media, citing the military, reported that the other weapons systems mobilised included multiple rocket launch systems. The reports said that the simultaneous launches of different kinds of weapons were likely meant to test the ability to evade South Korean and US defences.