Arjun starrer Blast roars Past ₹50 cr mark at Box Office

The action drama Blast, starring Arjun Sarja in the lead, has emerged as a strong box office performer, crossing the ₹50 crore mark worldwide within just eleven days of its theatrical run. The film, directed by debutant Subash K Raj, continues to draw audiences with its high-octane action and gripping narrative.

Featuring Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan in prominent roles, Blast has benefited from positive word-of-mouth and steady occupancy in theatres. The ensemble cast also includes Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, and Dileepan, adding depth to the film’s narrative.

A notable highlight of the film is its music, composed by Ravi Basrur, who makes his Tamil debut with this project. The composer, widely recognised for his work in the blockbuster KGF franchise, has infused the film with a powerful and pulsating background score that complements its intense action sequences.

With its strong box office momentum, Blast is poised to continue its successful run, further cementing its place among the notable commercial hits of the year.

