Chennai, June 15: ₹8 cr land fraud using fake patta: Four arrested in Chennai

Chennai, June 15:

According to a complaint filed by 74-year-old Sundari from Madhavaram, a group including Dayalan, his son Rajan, Radha and her son Karthik, along with Srinivasan and Pradeepa, allegedly created fake patta documents and fraudulently registered three sale deeds in their names for a 21.5-cent property owned by her. It is further alleged that two of these documents were used to secure loans from a private financial institution.

Following the complaint, the Central Crime Branch’s forgery wing registered a case and initiated an investigation. The probe revealed that Karthik and Arun Prasad, along with others, were involved in the fraud. A special team tracked down the accused, leading to the arrest of Karthik (36), his mother Radha, Arun Prasad, and his wife Pradeepa.

The four accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for other absconding individuals linked to the case.