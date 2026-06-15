MUT: TN govt credits ₹1,000 to 1.31cr women for this month

Chennai, June 15:

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday credited the June instalment of ₹1,000 under the Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam to bank accounts of women beneficiaries across the State, bringing relief and cheer to lakhs of households.

According to reports, the entitlement amount has been disbursed to around 1.31 crore women, marking the second such payout since Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay assumed office. The scheme continues to be a key welfare initiative aimed at supporting women financially.

Under the previous DMK regime, the assistance—then known as the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam—was credited on the 15th of every month. The current government has indicated that the scheme is being restructured, with Chief Minister Vijay earlier promising during the election campaign to increase the monthly assistance to ₹2,500 in the future.This welfare measure has been implemented under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, continuing a scheme earlier introduced during the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime.