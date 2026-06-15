Chinna Chinna Aasai set for June 19 release 

‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’, produced by Abhijith Babuji under Babuji Productions and written and directed by Varsha Vasudev, is all set for a theatrical release on June 19. The film will be distributed across Tamil Nadu by AGS Cinemas.

The feel-good film revolves around the emotional journey of a man and a woman who meet unexpectedly in the sacred city of Varanasi. At its core, the story explores human emotions and the unspoken desires that people carry within them.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Indrans, Madhubala, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, supported by Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat, Jaffer Sadiq, Vishnu Agasthya, and Sai Janani in pivotal roles.

Music for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha, known for his work in ‘96’, with six songs forming an integral part of the narrative. Cinematography is handled by Faiz Siddik, while editing is by Reckson Joseph.

The technical team also includes Art Director Sabu Mohan, Costume Designer Sameera Saneesh, Sound Designer Renganaath Ravee, and Makeup Artist Ranjith Ambadi.

‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ has been produced in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and has received a U certificate from the Censor Board. The audio rights have been acquired by Think Music.

According to the makers, the film aims to portray the subtle and often unspoken wishes that define human lives, presenting them in a relatable and emotionally engaging manner for audiences across all sections.

The film features performances by Indrans, Aparna Balamurali, and Madhubala, with music composed by Govind Vasantha.