₹15,032 Crore Power Push: Tamil Nadu to Set Up 231 New Substations, Recruit 15,058 Staff

Chennai, June 16:

In a significant move to strengthen the electricity distribution network, the Tamil Nadu government has unveiled a large-scale infrastructure upgrade plan aimed at ensuring uninterrupted and reliable power supply across the state. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat, in the presence of Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar and senior officials.

As part of the initiative, the government will establish 231 new substations at an estimated cost of ₹15,032 crore. This is in addition to 121 substations that are already under construction or being upgraded with an investment of ₹10,109 crore. The expansion is intended to meet the rising demand for electricity and to modernize the existing distribution infrastructure, particularly in rapidly growing urban areas.

Officials noted that while the state currently has adequate power generation and procurement, localized power disruptions continue to occur due to aging equipment, faults in underground cables, increased electricity consumption, maintenance work, and accidental damage caused during road works. The new infrastructure projects are expected to address these issues effectively at the distribution level.

To further strengthen operations and ensure faster response to complaints, the government has approved the recruitment of 15,058 electricity personnel. Additional measures include the establishment of 77 new power outage response centres, deployment of seven additional repair teams, provision of 125 service vehicles, formation of 10 high-level monitoring teams, and creation of two specialized units for detecting underground cable faults. These steps are expected to significantly reduce downtime and improve service efficiency.

Chennai will receive special attention under the plan, with projects worth ₹2,275 crore aimed at upgrading the city’s power distribution system and addressing frequent complaints from consumers in the metropolitan area.

The government is also focusing on improving consumer services. A 24/7 complaint monitoring system is already in place through phone and social media platforms, and a dedicated helpline is operational. Plans are underway to introduce WhatsApp-based complaint services to make grievance redressal more accessible and efficient.

In addition to strengthening distribution infrastructure, the state is also looking ahead to future energy needs by expanding renewable energy generation, introducing energy storage systems, and developing new 7 and hydroelectric projects. These efforts are aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and meeting growing electricity demand.

Reaffirming its commitment to uninterrupted power supply, the government has directed power utilities to expedite infrastructure development and maintain high standards of service delivery. The comprehensive investment and administrative push are expected to significantly enhance the reliability and quality of electricity supply across Tamil Nadu.