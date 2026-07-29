TN govt plans ₹7,000 cr Singappenngal scheme

Chennai, July 29:

The Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce the ‘Singappenngal Development Scheme’, aimed at boosting economic opportunities for young women, disadvantaged sections, and members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs), with a proposed loan support of ₹7,000 crore.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on issues related to the Cooperation Department and preparations for the upcoming State Budget, official sources said.

Under the proposed scheme, the government plans to facilitate loans to enable beneficiaries to start businesses, pursue self-employment, and emerge as entrepreneurs. Women’s self-help groups are expected to be among the key beneficiaries.

The initiative is likely to be formally announced in the State Budget scheduled to be presented next month. Officials said the scheme is designed to promote entrepreneurship and economic empowerment by improving access to credit for women and marginalised communities.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on another proposal to deliver ration commodities directly to households, sources added.

Further details, including eligibility criteria, loan limits, application process, and implementation framework, are expected to be announced along with the Budget.