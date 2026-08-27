Anxious families await word from Tamils stranded in Nepal floods

Chennai, Aug. 27: Anxiety gripped families in Tamil Nadu on Thursday as several tourists from Tiruchy and Kumbakonam remained out of contact after devastating flash floods and landslides in Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, prompting the State government to intensify efforts to trace and rescue those stranded.

Among those awaiting help is Shivaranjini, a tourist from Tamil Nadu who was travelling with a group in Nepal. Her husband, Muthunathan, said she had informed him that the group was nearing the Tibet border around 9 am on August 26 when they heard a loud sound and were immediately moved from their bus to a nearby military camp.

Muthunathan said he later received a message confirming that his wife was safe. However, communication remained severely disrupted due to poor network connectivity, and the stranded group had sought assistance from the Tamil Nadu government for evacuation.

“Hopefully, the Central and State governments will help ensure the safe rescue of all the people,” he said.

The situation was more worrying for several families in Kumbakonam, where relatives were desperately trying to establish contact with loved ones. Officials said a group of 57 people from the region had travelled to Nepal, with 20 confirmed safe, while information about the remaining 37 was still awaited.

A Kumbakonam-based travel agency that organised the tour said it had been in touch with tourism authorities in Nepal and was awaiting further updates on the missing members of the group.

The Nepal disaster has caused widespread devastation, with reports indicating a heavy death toll and hundreds of people, including foreign travellers, still unaccounted for in the affected region.

The Tamil Nadu government has activated emergency response mechanisms and is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy and other agencies to trace and rescue Tamils stranded in Nepal.

The Chief Minister’s Office said senior officials at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi had been directed to take all necessary steps to ensure the speedy rescue of those affected and provide assistance to their families.

Emergency helplines have also been activated for those seeking information or assistance. People in India can contact the toll-free number 1800 309 3793, while those abroad can give a missed call to +91 80 6900 9900. The Tamil Nadu House control room in New Delhi can also be reached at 9289516712.

As rescue operations continue in Nepal, families across Tamil Nadu remain glued to their phones, hoping for confirmation that their loved ones are safe.