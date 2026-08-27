Vanni Arasu’s Remarks Trigger Uproar in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Chennai, Aug 27:

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu’s remarks on Dalit political representation triggered a heated exchange in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday, with DMK MLAs raising slogans and objecting to his speech.

During his speech, Vanni Arasu questioned the approach of major Dravidian parties towards Dalit representation. He asked why the DMK, despite having worked with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) legislators, had not provided the party a share in the Cabinet during its tenure.

The Minister also criticised the practice of highlighting Dalit leaders contesting from general constituencies as an achievement, arguing that genuine social justice required equal political power-sharing rather than symbolic representation.

DMK objects to Minister’s remarks

The issue escalated when Vanni Arasu pointed out that the TVK government had given Cabinet representation to the VCK despite the party having only two MLAs, describing it as an example of social justice and political inclusion.

DMK members strongly objected to the remarks and reportedly mocked the Minister by repeatedly referring to a “sofa model”.

Several DMK MLAs then rose from their seats and raised slogans in protest. The continued exchanges created a noisy and tense atmosphere in the House, with the opposition members preventing the Minister from proceeding with his speech for several minutes.

The episode led to a sharp political confrontation in the Assembly over Dalit representation, Cabinet participation and the competing claims of Dravidian parties and the TVK government on social justice.