HC seeks TN govt’s reply on online liquor sales

Chennai, Aug. 27:

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to file their responses within four weeks to a public interest litigation challenging the State’s decision to facilitate the online sale of liquor.

The petition was filed by advocate K. Balu, president of the Social Justice Forum, seeking to quash a circular issued by the Tasmac Managing Director introducing a facility for purchasing liquor online from Tasmac outlets. The petitioner also sought an interim ban on online liquor sales pending disposal of the case.

According to the petition, although Tasmac has clarified that persons below the age of 21 would not be permitted to purchase liquor online, there was a possibility of minors gaining access through online addresses or accounts used by adults.

The petitioner contended that while elderly people and women are often required to stand in queues at ration shops and government hospitals without adequate access to online registration facilities, the government had moved to provide such a facility for liquor consumers. He argued that the move could cause serious social harm in Tamil Nadu.

The case came up before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan.

Senior counsel N.L. Raja, appearing for K. Balu, argued that the government’s decision was contrary to the spirit of the Constitution. He submitted that the Supreme Court had also emphasised the need to regulate the sale of liquor.

He further contended that a government-appointed committee had been asked to examine ways of increasing revenue through liquor sales, and that adequate safeguards, particularly regarding age verification, had not been clearly established for online sales. This could make it easier for young persons to access alcohol, he argued, seeking a ban on the online sale of liquor.

After hearing the submissions, the judges directed the Tamil Nadu government and the Tasmac administration to file their responses to the petition within four weeks.