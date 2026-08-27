Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna move HC to dismiss election petitions

Chennai, Aug. 27:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday filed petitions before the Madras High Court seeking the dismissal of election petitions challenging their victories in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Election petitions had been filed against Vijay’s victory in the Perambur constituency by voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan. Similarly, DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj had challenged Vijay’s victory in the Tiruchirappalli East constituency.

During an earlier hearing, counsel appearing for Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna had sought time to file applications seeking dismissal of the election petitions. The court had declined to grant further time and warned that costs would be imposed if the dismissal applications were not filed by Thursday.

When the matters came up before Justice V. Lakshmi Narayanan on Thursday, it was informed that Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna had filed applications seeking the rejection of the election petitions filed against them.

The judge subsequently adjourned to Friday the hearing on the petition filed by Perambur voter Dinesh challenging Vijay’s victory, as well as the case challenging Minister Aadhav Arjuna’s victory from the Villivakkam constituency.

Meanwhile, the election petition filed by DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj challenging Vijay’s victory in Tiruchirappalli East, along with the petition filed by Perambur voter Lakshmi Narasimhan against Vijay’s victory, was adjourned to August 31.