Vijay inaugurates police, fire service facilities

Chennai, Aug. 27:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday inaugurated newly constructed police and Fire and Rescue Services facilities worth over ₹164 crore at the Secretariat.

Under the Police Department, facilities built at a cost of ₹127.76 crore, including 400 residential units for police personnel and head constables, the Harbour Police Station building and three police multi-purpose stores, were inaugurated.

The Chief Minister also opened seven newly constructed Fire and Rescue Services stations and residential facilities for fire personnel, established at a cost of ₹36.88 crore.

Vijay also presented the Nammalvar Awards for Best Organic Farmers for 2025-26 to C. Nallasivam, A. Subramanian and Sadhana. The awards were given to recognise farmers who have excelled in organic farming and inspired others to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

The Chief Minister presented the medal and certificate for the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Award, instituted by the Union Government for acts of exceptional courage, to K. Sirisha, wife of late P.S. Gowrishankar Raja, former headmaster of Eluvapalli Panchayat Union Primary School in Krishnagiri district.

The award recognises the late teacher’s courageous act in 2025.