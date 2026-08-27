CM Vijay inaugurates first pinhole pupiloplasty centre at Dr Agarwals 

Chennai, Aug. 27:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday inaugurated the world’s first dedicated Pinhole Pupiloplasty (PPP) Centre at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai.

Developed by Prof. Dr Amar Agarwal, the minimally invasive technique is designed to improve vision in select patients with corneal scars, irregular corneas and complex visual disorders while preserving natural eye tissue.

The hospital said the technique has already helped more than 5,000 patients and does not require donor corneal tissue, offering an alternative amid the global shortage of corneal grafts.

The new centre will also focus on advanced diagnosis, patient selection, surgery, post-operative assessment, research and training of ophthalmologists in the PPP technique.