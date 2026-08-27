CPM leader P Shanmugam seeks action against Chief Secretary

Chennai, Aug. 27:

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tamil Nadu secretary P. Shanmugam has written to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay seeking action against the Chief Secretary and the Gujiliamparai Tahsildar over alleged attempts to restrict the participation of students and youth in protests organised by Left parties.

In his letter, Shanmugam alleged that a circular issued following a meeting involving the Chief Secretary and senior officials directed the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, police and district administration to work together to prevent students and youth from participating in protests by Left organisations and the Karappanboochi Janatha Party.

He termed the directive unconstitutional and alleged that it infringed upon the right to protest guaranteed under the Constitution. He said the matter had been categorised as urgent and that an action-taken report had also been sought from the authorities.

Shanmugam said the right to protest cannot be restricted based on the political or ideological identity of an organisation. He argued that any coordinated effort involving the police, education authorities and district administration to prevent participation in protests amounted to an unacceptable restriction on democratic rights.

He also questioned the government’s decision to seek an explanation only from a joint director who had forwarded the instructions to colleges, instead of taking action against senior officials allegedly responsible for the decision.

The CPM leader pointed out that the Higher Education Minister had apologised in the Assembly, but said his party was not seeking an apology. Instead, he reiterated the demand that those responsible for the alleged violations should face appropriate action.

Shanmugam also raised the issue of the Gujiliamparai Tahsildar in Dindigul district, alleging that village administrative officers had been instructed to collect details of members of the CPI(M) and CPI within his jurisdiction.

He described the move as a direct threat and an alleged misuse of official authority. According to Shanmugam, although the issue was brought to the government’s attention, the Tahsildar was initially transferred after completion of his training period and was subsequently asked to explain his conduct under Rule 17(A) of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules.

Shanmugam argued that treating the matter as a minor disciplinary issue was inadequate and amounted to protecting the official rather than holding him accountable.

Shanmugam urged Chief Minister Vijay to intervene personally, take appropriate action against the Chief Secretary, the Gujiliamparai Tahsildar and other officials found responsible, and cancel the decision taken at the senior officials’ meeting.

He also demanded that the controversial circular be completely withdrawn, reiterating that the government must protect constitutional rights and ensure that administrative machinery is not used to suppress democratic political activity.