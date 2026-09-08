Maruti Suzuki unveils new Baleno

Bengaluru, Sept 8:

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled the new Baleno premium hatchback, introducing segment-first features including Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats and an updated design. Bookings are open at Rs 11,000, with prices starting at Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The new Baleno features a redesigned NEXWave grille, sculpted front bumper and new chrome accents, along with seven colour options including the new Enigmatic Teal shade.

The hatchback gets a radar-and-camera-based Level 2 ADAS system offering features such as advanced emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and forward collision warning. It also comes with six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD and TPMS.

Inside, the Baleno gets ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Clarion premium sound system, wireless smartphone charging and a 360-degree camera.

Power comes from the new Z12E engine producing 82.93 PS and 112.4 Nm of torque. It is offered with a five-speed manual and AGS automatic transmission, delivering claimed fuel efficiency of 23.80 km/l and 24.77 km/l respectively. The S-CNG version claims 33.61 km/kg.