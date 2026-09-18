New cyber scam targets electricity consumers

Chennai, Sept 18:

Cyber criminals are using fake messages in the name of the Electricity Board to cheat consumers, warning them that their power connection will be disconnected if their previous month’s bill is not updated.

TNPDCL has confirmed that such messages are fraudulent and advised consumers not to respond to them.

The latest attempt came to light after a private company employee from Thiruvanmiyur received a message claiming that his electricity bill had not been updated and that his power supply would be disconnected at 9.45 pm. The message asked him to contact a mobile number.

The consumer had already paid his bill and informed the number accordingly. The suspected fraudster then asked him to continue the conversation through WhatsApp, where the number appeared under the name ‘billupdate EB’. The caller subsequently attempted to establish himself as an Electricity Board official.

Before sharing any information or making a payment, the consumer contacted M Balasundaram, Assistant Engineer of the Kottivakkam electricity section. The official immediately clarified that no such message had been sent by the Electricity Board and warned him about the suspected cyber fraud. The consumer then cut off communication and avoided a possible financial and data loss.

The incident was reported through the cyber crime helpline 1930. The consumer was reportedly informed that similar complaints had been received from others. Cyber criminals are believed to be using electricity-consumer information to make their approaches appear genuine.

TNPDCL has specifically warned consumers about fake SMS and WhatsApp messages carrying threats of immediate power disconnection. The messages typically ask consumers to contact a mobile number or share payment screenshots and bill details.

Consumers have been advised to verify their bills only through official TNPDCL channels and authorised payment facilities. They should never share OTPs, bank details, payment screenshots, Aadhaar details or other personal information with unknown callers.

Police have also urged people not to panic over such messages and to independently verify their bill status. Suspicious calls should be disconnected immediately, and cyber fraud attempts should be reported through 1930, particularly if money or sensitive banking information has already been shared.