I am staying away from politics: Sarathkumar

Nagercoil, Sept 18:

Actor and BJP national executive committee member Sarathkumar said he is currently staying away from politics and declined to comment on the performance of the Tamil Nadu government.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a wedding function in Nagercoil, Sarathkumar was asked about Chief Minister Vijay’s recent foreign trip to attract investments to Tamil Nadu.

“I am not in politics now. I am staying away from it. There are many people who can answer questions about the functioning of the Tamil Nadu government. The State president is there and he will answer,” Sarathkumar said before leaving the venue.

Sarathkumar had attended the wedding and greeted the couple. As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations, sewing machines were also distributed to poor beneficiaries in the presence of the couple.