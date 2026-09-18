Anbil Mahesh appears before CCB in private school fraud case

Chennai, Sept 18:

Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi appeared before the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday in connection with a case involving alleged fraud of more than Rs 100 crore by promising private schools government approvals and other clearances.

Mahesh arrived at the CCB office functioning at the Chennai Police Commissionerate in Vepery at around 10.30 am in response to a summons issued by the investigating agency. DMK advocate Saravanan Anadurai and party functionary Babu accompanied him.

The case was registered by the CCB based on a complaint from Elangovan, who alleged that money was collected from private school managements on the promise of obtaining government approvals, including recognition, upgradation and other clearances. The police have been investigating the alleged network and its financial transactions. According to the police, the probe involves money allegedly collected from 177 private schools.

The prime accused in the case, private schools association office-bearer and DMK functionary B.T. Arasakumar, was arrested in June. Two of his alleged associates were also arrested. Arasakumar was subsequently detained under the Goondas Act, according to the police.

As part of the investigation, the CCB conducted simultaneous searches at nine locations in Chennai and Tiruchy on September 16. The searches covered premises linked to Mahesh and his associates, including Valadi Karthik, Arun Prakash and Prakash. The police said they seized 118 documents along with electronic devices and other materials during the searches.

The seized material reportedly included property documents, bank statements, cheque books, mobile phones, laptops, pen drives, desktop computers, a tablet and an iPad. Police are examining the documents and electronic evidence to establish the alleged financial transactions and the roles of the accused.

The CCB had summoned Mahesh following the searches and the subsequent examination of the documents and other material seized from the premises. Police said his questioning would focus on the evidence recovered during the searches and the allegations relating to the collection of money from private schools.

According to police, a preliminary investigation had indicated that several crores of rupees were allegedly collected from private schools on assurances of obtaining government approvals. Bank accounts linked to the accused, their family members and associates have also been identified and examined as part of the investigation.

Police have also examined officials of the School Education Department in connection with the case. The investigation is continuing, and the CCB is expected to question Mahesh about the documents and electronic evidence seized during the recent searches.