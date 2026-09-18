No Velumani, CV Shanmugam in AIADMK star campaigners list

Chennai, Sept 18:

The AIADMK has released its list of star campaigners for the October 6 by-elections in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.

While the list includes party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and several senior leaders, former Ministers S.P. Velumani, C.V. Shanmugam and Thangamani have been left out. The party has submitted the list of campaigners to the Election Commission.

The omission of the three senior leaders has attracted attention in the backdrop of organisational differences within the AIADMK. Velumani and Shanmugam had earlier held district secretary posts, which were subsequently changed by the party leadership.

The AIADMK is contesting both bypolls, with Kanika Sampath fielded in Madurantakam and Bhanumathi in Dharapuram. The two constituencies will go to polls on October 6.