CM Vijay reviews UK investment commitments

Chennai, Sept 18:

Chief Minister Vijay on Friday held a review meeting with senior officials to assess the investment commitments secured during his recent six-day visit to the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on the proposed projects and the steps required to facilitate their implementation in Tamil Nadu. Vijay directed officials to take swift action on the necessary approvals and other operational requirements to ensure that the investment commitments translate into projects in the State.

During his UK visit, the Tamil Nadu government said investment commitments worth Rs 15,300 crore were secured, with the potential to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The proposed investments cover sectors including advanced manufacturing, engineering, digital technology, renewable energy, power infrastructure and Global Capability Centres.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of discussions held with various companies and investors in London and stressed the need for coordinated action by different government departments to facilitate the proposed projects.

Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday after concluding his UK visit and subsequently directed officials to ensure that the investment commitments are taken forward without delay.