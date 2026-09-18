Dharapuram: Case filed against AIADMK candidate

Tiruppur, Sept 18:

Police have registered a case against nine persons, including AIADMK candidate K. Bhanumathi, in connection with an alleged attack on the car of TVK candidate P. Sathyabama in Dharapuram.

According to the complaint, an altercation reportedly took place when Sathyabama and her supporters were engaged in election-related activities in the constituency. Her car was allegedly attacked during the incident.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against nine persons, including the AIADMK candidate. The sections invoked in the case and the exact nature of the allegations are part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident comes ahead of the October 6 Dharapuram Assembly bypoll, which has emerged as a five-way contest involving the TVK, DMK, AIADMK, CPI and Naam Tamilar Katchi. TVK has fielded former AIADMK MLA P. Sathyabama, while AIADMK has nominated K. Bhanumathi.

Police are continuing their investigation and further action will be based on the evidence and statements collected in the case.

Meanwhile in In Dharapuram, 51 nominations were filed, with 29 rejected and 22 accepted for bypolls. The accepted candidates include TVK’s P Sathyabama, DMK’s S Suganya, AIADMK’s K Bhanumathi, CPI’s P Lakshmanan and NTK’s M Karthika. Thirteen Independents have also been cleared to contest in Dharapuram.

The Dharapuram bypoll followed the resignation of AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama, who subsequently joined TVK and is contesting as the party’s candidate.