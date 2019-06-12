RailYatri introduces IntrCitySmartBus on Bengaluru-Chennai route

RailYatri, the multi-modal intercity transportation network, has launched its branded IntrCitySmartBus on Bangalore-Chennai route.

The company recently launched the service on routes starting from Delhi to Lucknow, Kanpur, Shimla, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Manali.

RailYatri is projecting the IntrCitySmartBus model as a powerful substitute for trains and a convenient mode of transport for the modern-day budget traveller, said a release.

To be booked through the app of the website, IntrCity promises to deliver on its four core virtues – Timeliness, Trained Professional Drivers, Safety and Hassle-Free Boarding Assistance, it added.

The company is promising a 50 per cent refund if the scheduled departure gets delayed by more than 30 minutes. There is also an ‘Flexi-ticket’ feature that allows users to change travel at the last minute.

CEO and co-founder, RailYatri, Manish Rathi, said, “The inter-city bus travel in this region is better organised than other regions but still lacked what the millennial of this city needs. Current bus aggregators were not able to solve regular commuters’ issues like on-time departure, convenient boarding and drop-off points, flexibility to change plans at the last hour. We thought of solving these issues and thus created a hassle-free, dependable ecosystem which is affordable, convenient and safe. You can book your bus seat and travel on the same day – all within just a few clicks!”