Vijay63 is titled ‘Bigil’

The much-anticipated Thalapathy63 film is named Bigil. Directed by Atlee, this will be the duo’s third movie together after Theri and Mersal.

The first look poster was released Friday 6 pm and it reveals that it is a mass commercial movie in the backdrop of north Chennai.

Vijay plays a dual role – Father (gangster in a fishermen locality) and son Vijay, football coach.

The first look was released on Vijay’s official Twitter handle.

Produced by AGS Entertainments, it has Nayanthara playing the heroine.

Kathir and Yogi Babu are also in the cast. Music is by A R Rahman. Plans are on for release this Deepavali.