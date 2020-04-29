Kamal, Mahesh Babu condole Irrfan Khan’s death

Chennai: Condoling the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan today said, “Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.”

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu posted: “Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan’s untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed… My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻”.

Irrfan Khan, one of India’s finest and most versatile actors, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital today, a statement from his family said. He was 54

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

It is the second tragedy for the family in less than a week. The <I>Maqbool<P> actor lost his mother, 95-year-old Saeeda Begum, in Jaipur just four days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide lockdown.

Irrfan, that rare actor who straddled multiple worlds, making his mark in both international and Indian cinema in roles intense and light-hearted, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it,” the statement from his family said.

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”, it added.