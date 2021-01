Chennai: Doctors at Dr Mehtas Hospital in Velappanchavadi successfully conducted Tamilnadu’s first micro hole surgery on throat of a 56-year-old affected by cancer in food pipe.

Says Dr Balamurugan, “We diagnosed cancer in food pipe after he complained of uneasiness while swallowing. We successfully conducted micro hole surgery on throat. He is hale and hearty now”.

Dr Balamurugan was assisted by anaesthetist Dr Rajkumar and oral maxillofacial experts.