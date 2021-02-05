Paris Jayaraj from 12 February

Actor Santhanam is pinning all hopes on his forthcoming release Parris Jayaraj. The movie will hit the screens February.

The film is directed by Johnson K, who earlier worked with Santhanam in the movie A1. The film features Anaika Soti and Sastika in female lead characters. Santhosh Narayanan is composing music for this film. Cinematography is handled by Arthur A Wilson, and the film is bankrolled by Lark Studios.

Santhanam was last seen in ‘Biskoth’, which was directed by R Kannan, and was a Deepavali release.