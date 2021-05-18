Stalin attends session with Modi to review covid situation

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today attended a video conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Chief Ministers to review the Covid situation in the country.

Sources said that during the meeting, Stalin, who was accompanied by higher officials, put forth the State’s demands to the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has invited companies to produce oxygen, vaccine and other drugs in Tamilnadu.

He said those firms which are ready to work with the state-run TIDCO can express their interest by 31 May. TIDCO will work with companies which are ready to invest minimum Rs 50 crore.

The Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), which hopes to tie up with private companies for projects to produce COVID-19-related medical equipment and drugs, has fixed ₹50 crore as the minimum investment by each partner. TIDCO recently called for expression of interest for the projects.

May 31 is the last date for submission of proposals for the manufacture of high-end medical devices, oxygen plants and concentrators and vaccines.

The State government had recently announced a special package of concessions to encourage production of medical oxygen and manufacture of instruments relating to it.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Stalin on 11 May which discussed measures to be initiated for attaining self-sufficiency in medical oxygen production.

Thirty percent capital subsidy in two equal instalments will be given to those units which invest in manufacturing oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and medical oxygen in Tamilnadu.

To avail this concession, concerned units have to commence their production by 15 August this year. The investments made from 1 January, 2021 to 31 August, 2021 will be taken into account for extending this concession.