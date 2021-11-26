Review: Maanaadu

Director Venkat Prabhu has managed to come out clear without confusing audience with Maanaadu, based on time-loop concept. A novel attempt in Tamil cinema but well executed.

Touted as political thriller, the movie has enough elements to engage audience. With Silambarasan back in the scheme of things and a strong antagonist in SJ Suryah, Venkat Prabhu has won the battle before it begins.

To put it simple – Abdul Khaliq (Silambarasan) returns from Dubai and relives one day’s incidents multiple times. He is stuck in a loop and he has a task — to stop the assassination of Chief Minister (SA Chandrasekhar). There is a bad cop Dhanushkodi ( SJ Suryah). He is also struck in time loop and he wants the murder to happen.

Silambarasan has done a good show. Back to his prime days, he delivers a stellar show. His body language, stunts add strength to his character. And SJ Suryah is the scene-stealer. As a baddie with different shades, he rocks. Kalyani Priyadharshan has a decent outing. The likes of Premgi, Karunakaran and SAC chip in well.

Yuvan’s BGM, Richard Nathan’s camera and above all Praveen KL’s editing make it a good show. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu is here to stay.