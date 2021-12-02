Bitmex introduces new product ‘Earn’

Chennai: Global cryptocurrency trading platform Bitmex has announced the launch of Bitmext Earn. According to a press release, this interest-bearing product offers the highest annual percentage rate (APR) of all public Earn products.

‘The product rewards users who subscribe their funds for a set period with an interest payout, ranging from 14 – 100 per cent APR. Furthermore, Bitmext Earn is the only product of its type in the market that is 100 per cent insurance fund backed. All payouts are guaranteed by the Bitmex insurance fund,’ it added.