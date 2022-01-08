TN all-party meet vows to intensify steps against NEET

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin today chaired an all-party meeting in Chennai to discuss the State’s demand of exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) and what needs to be done next on the matter.

It was decided at the meet to intensify the State’s measures against NEET. A delegation will meet Governor R N Ravi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the BJP today walked out of the meet, stating that it was not provided an opportunity to express views on the subject. According to the party, NEET is good to Tamilnadu. Meanwhile, the main opposition AIADMK promised its support to the DMK government’s efforts over NEET issue.

The decision to convene an all-party meet was announced by Stalin on Thursday during the Tamilnadu Assembly session. He said the Assembly passed a resolution and Bill in February last year against NEET in Tamilnadu and sent the same to Governor Ravi. ‘The Governor is yet to send it to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent,’ the Chief Minister added.

Making a statement on the floor of the House under rule 110, he appealed to the leaders of various political parties who have representation in the Assembly to extend their cooperation to the serious issue concerning the State’s students particularly those with rural background.

Recalling the unanimous Assembly bill passed in the House in September against NEET, Stalin said based on the decisions to be taken in the Saturday all-party meeting, ‘our struggle against NEET and for social justice will continue.’

Stalin hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for refusing an audience to a delegation of MPs from TN over the NEET issue.

Stalin said the history of Dravidian movements reveal struggles for establishing the rights of the States, and that efforts to scrap NEET should be treated as the next phase of the social justice movement. ‘We will fight this battle without compromising our stand,’ he added.